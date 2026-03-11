The Migros Cooperative Zurich is saying goodbye to its German subsidiary Tegut. Archivbild: Keystone

Migros Zurich is saying goodbye to the German retail trade. The cooperative wants to sell numerous Tegut stores and central operating units to Edeka.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros Zurich is withdrawing from the German market and wants to sell a large part of the Tegut supermarket chain to Edeka.

The sale includes many of the approximately 300 stores as well as central parts such as the Michelsrombach logistics center, the Herzberger bakery and the operator of the Teo locations.

Despite cost reductions, the background to this is still difficult market conditions in Germany, falling sales and continuing losses at Tegut. Show more

The Migros Cooperative Zurich (GMZ) is withdrawing from the German market. It intends to sell a significant part of the German supermarket chain Tegut to the retailer Edeka, as GMZ announced on Wednesday.

The agreement with Edeka includes a large part of the network of around 300 stores as well as the logistics center in Michelsrombach, the Herzberger bakery and the operator of the Teo locations, according to the statement. At the same time, Migros Zurich is holding talks with other market participants about the future of other locations. The aim is to safeguard as many jobs as possible and to continue operating branches.

The withdrawal follows a strategic review as part of the restructuring of Tegut, according to the statement. Although cost reductions have recently significantly reduced operating losses, the market environment in Germany has continued to deteriorate, leading to falling sales.

Purchase price unknown

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is still subject to the approval of the German Federal Cartel Office. Financial effects are expected to become visible in the 2025 annual financial statements and lead to extraordinary charges.

Tegut has been a problem child for Migros for some time. Migros Zurich originally set a deadline of the end of 2026 for the chronically loss-making retailer. If the German subsidiary was in the black by then, the company would have a future - otherwise not, it used to say. In November 2024, Migros announced job cuts of around a fifth of the workforce at the Tegut headquarters in Fulda.