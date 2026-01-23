Migros has recalled the “IP-Suisse Giant Cervelas.” The product contains an undeclared allergen—milk—because grilled sausages containing cheese were accidentally included in the packages.

Grilled sausages with cheese were mistakenly packaged as cervelats. The allergen "milk" is not listed on the packaging.

Grilled sausages with cheese were mistakenly packaged as "Cervelats"—Migros spells the word without a final "t," contrary to the Duden spelling rules—as the Migros Cooperative Federation announced on Wednesday. The allergen "milk" is not listed on the packaging.

People with a milk allergy or lactose intolerance are advised not to consume this product. For everyone else, it is safe to consume.

The affected item is the “IP-Suisse Giant Cervelas” with a best-by date of July 29, 2026, the statement added. The product was sold at Migros stores throughout Switzerland as well as on Migros Online.

According to the statement, the affected sausages have already been removed from sale. Customers can return the product to a store and receive a refund of the purchase price. Those who ordered online will be contacted by customer service.