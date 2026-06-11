The Migros Zurich cooperative has taken a step forward in the sale of its German supermarket chain Tegut. The German Federal Cartel Office approved the acquisition of 36 Tegut stores by the smart-store chain Tante Enso.

Migros has received approval to sell 36 stores to Tante Enso. However, the biggest chunk is still pending. (Stock photo)

The locations are primarily in rural regions in Hesse, Thuringia, and Northern Bavaria. They generated sales of around 60 million euros in 2025, accounting for about five percent of Tegut’s total sales.

Migros announced in March that it would withdraw from the German market and sell the Tegut Group in its entirety. The Federal Cartel Office sees no competition concerns regarding the sale to Tante Enso. The authority cited Tante Enso’s currently limited market position and the minimal overlap between the buyer’s existing locations and the acquired stores.

According to Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office, the transaction strengthens a smaller competitor in the German food retail sector and can simultaneously ensure local supply in the affected regions.

Decision on the larger sale package still pending

Tante Enso, headquartered in Bremen, currently operates just under 90 predominantly small-scale grocery stores in rural areas. The group generated approximately 40 million euros in revenue in 2025.

With the sales to Edeka and Rewe, the largest components of the Tegut divestiture are still subject to approval by the antitrust authorities. The plan is for the Edeka group to acquire around 200 stores and other business units, and for the Rewe Group to acquire up to 40 locations. The relevant main review proceedings are still ongoing, as the Federal Cartel Office announced.

Tegut has been part of Migros Zurich since 2013 and has long been a problem child for the retailer. Tegut operates around 340 stores, including about 40 Teo mini-markets. Just under 7,500 employees work for the chain. In mid-March, Migros Zurich announced its withdrawal from the German market after 14 years and a loss of up to 600 million euros.