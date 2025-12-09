Migros is continuing to expand its network of snack vending machines - but more and more veggie products are disappearing. KEYSTONE

Migros is expanding its vending machines and wants to serve customers around the clock. At the same time, the range of veggie and organic products is shrinking.

The aim is to offer products around the clock at supermarket prices, competing with suppliers such as Selecta.

At the same time, the plant-based range of its own brand V-Love and the organic range are being reduced.

The aim is to streamline the range and make it more economically efficient.

Despite the cutbacks, Migros is emphasizing its long-term commitment to sustainability and plant-based products, but is constantly reviewing the market performance of individual items. Show more

Migros is further expanding its network of snack vending machines. These will provide customers with snacks and drinks around the clock - at the same prices as in the supermarket.

The orange Migros snack vending machines can now be found in Wald ZH, Wattwil SG and, since the beginning of December, in three locations in Zurich. Further vending machines are planned in the regions of Eastern Switzerland and Zurich, as a Migros spokeswoman confirmed to the news agency SDA. The CH-Media newspapers first reported the news.

This is what the Migros vending machines look like. Migros wants to be there for its customers around the clock. Linkedin

Migros installed its first machine in Chur GR back in 2022, followed by two more in Abtwil SG a year later. So far, the vending machines have only been located in the immediate vicinity of existing Migros stores and offer a range of branded and own-brand products.

According to Migros, the products are offered at the same sales prices as in the supermarkets. According to the media report, the retailer could thus undercut the previous top dog Selecta, which is currently realigning its business. The Migros vending machines are made by Zurich-based manufacturer Tresmer and are managed by the respective store teams.

Migros reduces its own veggie range

Not so long ago, new veggie products were being launched every week. Companies were overflowing with announcements. However, the hype surrounding substitute products for meat, cheese and milk has died down, as a look at the Migros range shows.

Compared to the previous year, the retailer has noticeably reduced the range of its own vegan brand "V-Love". Instead of 145 products in December 2024, Migros currently lists 112 items on its website.

Under the brand with the green packaging, the company sells products such as vegan burger patties, minced meat substitutes and oat milk. Plant-based foods generally have less of an impact on the environment than the animal-based originals.

Product of the Zumbrunnen era

V-Love was launched five years ago during the era of Migros CEO Fabrice Zumbrunnen. Under his leadership, the Group increasingly focused on sustainability and set climate protection targets in addition to promoting sustainable products.

This was in line with the spirit of the times. However, things were not going well for the retailer in economic terms. Around two years ago, Mario Irminger therefore took the helm at the "orange giant". He set out to make the group more efficient and streamline the product range.

This can now be seen at V-Love: the falafel couscous dish for the microwave, spinach cakes, coconut margarine, sausages in batter, various snacks and ingredient products such as the plant-based cream substitute are now no longer available.

The Group has also made inroads into other sustainable products: There have been cutbacks in both the organic and Alnatura ranges. Migros' entire range of organic products fell from 2981 to 2761. And the German organic supermarket chain Alnatura still has 370 products in its range, compared with around a tenth more the previous year.

More Alnatura products

"We regularly review and optimize our range in order to best meet the needs of our customers," explains Migros spokesperson Tobias Ochsenbein. Changes are normal, for example due to seasonality, availability or product range developments.

The Group emphasizes that its commitment remains unchanged: "Sustainability is a central component of our corporate strategy." The retailer intends to expand the Alnatura range in its stores. However, the health food stores of the same name will be closed.

Ochsenbein says the following about the development of plant-based alternatives: "We are constantly developing and testing new products under our V-Love brand." The number of products can therefore vary. "Depending on which items offer the greatest added value in the long term." Although the demand for plant-based alternatives continues to grow, it is "still at a low level overall".

Only good products survive

The Swissveg association also speaks of a consolidation phase following a boom in the vegan market. Competition has also become tougher. "A product has to be very good to survive in the long term," says Swissveg spokeswoman Maggie Haab.

She believes that the retail group continues to play its role: "We are pleased to see that Migros wants to meet the demand for vegan and vegetarian products even after its reorganization."

The group has also included vegan products from other brands in its range, such as Rügenwalder Mühle and Planted. It is common for products to be discontinued: "What hasn't sold well enough makes way for others."