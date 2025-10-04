Migros is clearing out its own brands. (symbolic image) Bild: KEYSTONE

Many of Migros' own brands will disappear from the shelves. At first there was talk of 80 products, now it could be as many as 1000 items from the range.

Carsten Dörges

Migros is starting the big clean-up of its own brands. It was announced at the beginning of the week that some of these products will disappear.

For Marketing Director Rémy Müller, there is a clear reason for this, as he explains in "Migros-Magazin ", because own brands "stand for maximum performance - but at a significantly lower price.

However, we have found that not all our own brands fulfill this promise equally well. Migros has therefore begun to restructure its range and discontinue 80 of its approximately 250 own brands."

10 percent of the private label range will be discontinued

However, as CH Media is now reporting, the reduction is likely to be much greater, as it also involves the national own-brand range. This includes, for example, Mirador seasoning, Risoletto bars and Total detergent.

The 10,000 items in the own-brand range can be found in all Migros supermarkets, but 10 percent will probably be removed here too.

Müller explains: "At the same time, we are currently revising our product ranges and getting rid of numerous duplicates. Overall, the overview when shopping at Migros will increase noticeably - with tens of thousands of products, this is a benefit for everyone."

Migros spokeswoman Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir told CH Media: "This strategy was developed by the Migros Group together with Supermarkt AG and has been gradually implemented since March 2025."

