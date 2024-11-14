Tegut is to be comprehensively restructured. Björn Friedrich/tegut/dpa

Migros Zurich has announced that it will carry out extensive restructuring measures at its German subsidiary Tegut. In the process, 120 full-time positions in central services are to be cut.

The Migros Cooperative Zurich has decided to subject its German subsidiary Tegut to a comprehensive restructuring. This decision was announced on Thursday and includes significant reorganization measures that will affect central services in particular.

Migros Zurich emphasizes that these steps are necessary to remain successful in the long term and to meet the challenges of the market. The decision was made after a thorough analysis of Tegut's current economic situation and future prospects.

Background to the reorganization

Tegut, as part of the Migros Group, is faced with the task of asserting itself in an increasingly competitive environment. The planned job cuts are an essential part of the strategy to optimize the cost structure and improve the efficiency of business processes.

Migros Zurich is committed to supporting the affected employees in their search for new employment opportunities and to cushioning social hardship. This support is part of the company's responsibility towards its employees, as stated in a press release.

With the measures introduced, Migros Zurich hopes to put Tegut on a sustainable growth path. The adjustments should not only bring short-term savings, but also create the basis for future investments and expansion.

The cooperative remains optimistic that Tegut will emerge stronger from the current situation as a result of this restructuring and will continue to be an important player in the German food retail sector.

