Clarity at last: Migros is selling the Hotelplan Group to the German tour operator Dertour. The Hotelplan subsidiary Interhome goes to the Berlin-based vacation rental specialist Hometogo.

It is now official: Migros is selling the majority of the Hotelplan Group to the German tour operator Dertour. Only the Hotelplan subsidiary Interhome is going to the Berlin-based vacation rental specialist Hometogo.

This was announced by Migros, Dertour and Hometogo in separate announcements on Wednesday evening. There had already been speculation that the tour operator would be sold to the two German competitors.

This means that Hotelplan will go to one of the two major competitors on the Swiss market, which was previously dominated by Hotelplan, Dertour Suisse and Tui. Following the takeover, Dertour will be able to further extend its lead over Tui. Migros and Dertour are not commenting on the purchase price.

Meanwhile, Interhome is being taken over by Hometogo. According to Hometogo, the purchase price is 150 million Swiss francs in cash. In addition, payments of up to 85 million francs could be made in tranches by 2029.

All of the approximately 2,500 employees of the Hotelplan Group will be taken over, Migros writes. The offers and bookings of customers and sales partners will also remain unchanged.

Further development planned

"As established tourism companies, the new owners are ideally placed to successfully develop the specialized areas of Hotelplan Group - travel and vacation homes," the Swiss retailer continues.

Dertour intends to continue to manage the brands of the Hotelplan Group. As part of the international Dertour Group, it will also gain access to a large partner network.

Hometogo also plans to continue Interhome as an independent company, "including the local service offices", according to the statement. This should significantly increase Hometogo's sales and profitability.

Turnover of 1.78 billion Swiss francs

The Glattbrugg-based Hotelplan Group operates in 20 countries. The Group generated sales of 1.78 billion Swiss francs in 2024. Interhome is considered the Hotelplan Group's flagship and generated turnover of 389.6 million francs in the last financial year.

Other business units include the tour operators Hotelplan Suisse and Hotelplan UK as well as the business travel providers Bta First Travel and Finass Reisen.

Dertour, the travel division of Rewe, comprises more than 130 companies. The Cologne-based group is already represented in Switzerland by the Kuoni and Helvetic Tours brands and employs over 10,000 people.

Hometogo is headquartered in Berlin and operates localized websites and apps in 30 countries. The company has over 800 employees and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It is carrying out a capital increase for the takeover.