Migros Zurich has given its prestigious "Bridge" project on Europaallee no further future and has announced the sale of the luxury temple after a good three years. As Migros announced on Wednesday afternoon, Pons Culinaris AG will take over the project from the new year.
The sale comes as no surprise: the "Bridge" no longer fitted in with Migros' new strategic direction.
Originally conceived as a "meeting place for food lovers", the project offered a modern and hip shopping experience on several floors and 2000 square meters.
According to "Inside Paradeplatz", the rent paid by the regional cooperative is astronomically high. Bridge" also had to be sold due to the high costs.