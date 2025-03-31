The Migros headquarters on Zurich's Limmatplatz: Mibelle will be a Spanish brand in future. KEYSTONE

The retailer Migros is selling its cosmetics subsidiary Mibelle to the Spanish family business Persán. All employees are to be taken on.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Migros is selling its cosmetics subsidiary Mibelle to the Spanish family business Persán. Persán will take over all Mibelle employees and locations in Switzerland, France, the UK, the Netherlands, the USA and Australia.

A corresponding takeover agreement has been signed, Migros announced. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the sale or the price, Migros also announced on Monday.

Own brands such as "Handy" remain

Migros has thus achieved its goal of finding a buyer for Mibelle by the end of March. In Persán, the company has found a partner with whom it can continue its international growth trajectory of recent years, it said.

The Andalusian company Persán is reportedly the European market leader in the personal and household care sector. With Mibelle's 1400 employees, Persán will grow into a company with more than 3000 employees and a turnover of over one billion euros.

The small South Korean Mibelle subsidiary Gowoonsesang is not part of the deal. This will go to the French group L'Oréal. Migros had already announced this in December.

Migros reorganization as good as complete

The well-known Migros own brands such as "Handy", "I am" and "Zoé", which are produced by Mibelle, will reportedly continue to be available at Migros. Long-term supply contracts have been concluded between Migros and Mibelle.

The sale of Mibelle largely completes the company sales and closures announced by Migros a year ago. Migros announced the biggest restructuring in its 100-year history in February 2024.

It disposed of several business units, including SportX, Melectronics, Bikeworld, Obi, Micasa and Hotelplan. In future, it will focus on the food, non-food, financial services and healthcare divisions.