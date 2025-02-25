Micasa is being sold. Micasa

Migros is turning its product range upside down: the Micasa furniture chain is being sold, most Do it + Garden stores are closing and the partnership with Alnatura is coming to an end.

Migros is selling its furniture retailer Micasa to management and closing most Do it + Garden stores by the end of June. Migros is also withdrawing from the franchise agreement with Alnatura, as the retailer announced on Tuesday.

The interior decorator Micasa is being transferred into the hands of two high-ranking managers: The current CEO of Micasa and the COO of Migros Fachmarkt AG are taking over the company together. This means that the brand will remain in experienced hands and can continue to operate as an independent company. 31 Do-it-Baumarkt stores will have to be closed - 466 jobs will be affected.

The sale of Micasa and the closure of Do it + Garden will also have an impact on overarching functions. Migros Fachmarkt AG will cease its activities by the end of January 2026. This will affect a further 159 employees.

Franchise agreement with Alnatura not extended

In addition, the Migros Cooperative Zurich will not extend the franchising partnership with Alnatura, which has been in place since 2012. Patrik Pörtig, Managing Director of Migros Zurich, says: "After extensive analysis, we have now come to the conclusion that Migros Zurich is no longer the best operator for the Alnatura stores in future."

Alnatura products and an extensive organic range will remain available in Migros stores and on Migros Online, according to the statement. The organic range will remain unchanged with around 2,400 products. However, it is still unclear whether the Alnatura Bio Super Markets will remain open.

The company plans to announce this in the first half of 2025. Nothing will change for Alnatura customers for the time being; the stores will continue to operate unchanged.

Further cutbacks

Migros already announced at the beginning of 2024 that it would be closing or selling its specialist stores. It is already noticeable in some shopping centers or shopping streets in Switzerland that a Migros subsidiary is missing here and there. blue News reported in November.

Everything that is not part of the core business is to be sold. In addition to the supermarket business, the core business also includes the areas of finance (Migros Bank) and health (Medbase).

It has been clear since mid-June 2024 that Media Markt will take over 20 locations of electronics retailer Melectronics. However, the end is sealed for the company's remaining stores. These will be gradually closed by the end of November. The takeover marks a significant step in the Swiss electronics retail sector and will further strengthen Media Markt's market position.

SportX is also being sold

A Migros announcement from 2024 reveals that the Dosenbach-Ochsner Group is taking over 27 locations of the Migros specialist store SportX. 24 locations will continue to operate under the Ochsner Sport brand and 3 locations under the Dosenbach brand. All employees of the affected stores will be taken on.

Apprentices at all SportX stores will be able to continue their training seamlessly at Ochsner Sport. Negotiations are currently underway with various other interested parties for the remaining 22 of Migros' 49 SportX stores. The takeover of the branches is subject to review by the Competition Commission.

Migros' Hotelplan travel business is also to be sold. The travel business is proving to have low margins: Hotelplan generated a profit of just CHF 27 million on sales of CHF 1.7 billion in 2023. In addition, tour operators have to book services such as flights, accommodation and transportation in advance in order to secure availability and attractive prices. At Hotelplan, these advance payments amount to around CHF 200 million per year. The coronavirus crisis highlighted the risk of the travel business when Migros had to step in as the parent company. Hotelplan still owes Migros around CHF 100 million from this period.