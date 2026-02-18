Smood is ceasing operations. KEYSTONE

The food delivery service Smood, which belongs to Migros Geneva, is finally pulling the plug. Operations will cease at the end of April. Over 400 employees will lose their jobs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Smood will definitely cease operations at the end of April.

Over 400 jobs are affected, including around 370 couriers.

A social plan has been agreed with the Syndicom trade union for the employees. Show more

The food delivery service Smood, which belongs to Migros, will definitely cease operations at the end of April. Following the conclusion of the consultation process, no economically viable solution has been found for the continuation of operations, the company announced on Wednesday. Over 400 jobs are affected.

The app and delivery service will continue to operate as usual until the closure. A social plan has been agreed for the workforce in consultation with the Syndicom trade union.

Smood had already announced the possible closure of the business in January and initiated a consultation process. According to the information provided at the time, more than 400 jobs are affected, including around 370 couriers in more than 25 Swiss cities. The provider, which belongs to Migros Geneva, has been struggling with structural deficits and strong competition in the delivery market for some time.