Migros wants to deliver online orders on the same day from 2026. The service will initially be available in the greater Zurich area, a spokesperson for the retailer told the news agency AWP on Monday.

The new distribution center in Regensdorf required for this will be put into operation from spring 2026. As soon as the operational requirements are met, "Migros Online" will provide the option for "Same Day Delivery", the spokesperson explained.

The optimized and semi-automated processes in the new distribution center, the central location close to the city of Zurich and the direct rail connection will make it possible to "significantly shorten delivery times", the spokesperson continued. "In this way, we want to ensure that we remain the preferred choice for online shopping in the coming years."

The 38,000 square meter distribution center on four floors replaces existing warehouses in Bremgarten and Pratteln, according to earlier information. It contains almost twice as much stock as before. In future, the new center will be able to store 21,000 items and process around 7,500 orders a day. The operation in Regensdorf is expected to create around 500 jobs.

Five years of "Migros Online"

With the new location, "Migros Online" aims to expand its position as Switzerland's leading online supermarket. The service celebrated its fifth anniversary under this name on Monday.

The company was founded in 1997 as LeShop.ch and Switzerland's first online supermarket. It was taken over by Migros in 2006 and integrated into the group. Today, it offers over 12,500 products and employs a good 700 people. The best-selling products are milk, cucumbers, bananas, avocados, eggs and water.

Sales at Migros Online rose by 6 percent to CHF 365 million in 2024. By comparison, the stationary supermarket business, including special formats such as Voi and Migros partners, accounted for around CHF 12.7 billion. The number of regular "Migros Online" customers has risen by four percent so far this year, Migros announced.