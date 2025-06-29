Established or iconic brands such as Chocolat Frey, Farmer or Blévita are likely to remain for the time being. The same applies to Seehund ice cream, ice tea and M-Budget energy drink. The first products, such as new lentil potato chips, have already been launched under the new brand. However, many details have not yet been clarified. For example, according to the report, it is unclear what will happen to the M-Classic line.
The expansion of the Migros brand will take place step by step and over a longer period of time. The proportion of own-brand products is even set to increase in order to better compete with discounters such as Lidl and Aldi. The advantage of private labels is that they require less advertising and can be offered more cost-effectively. "We do not wish to comment on details of individual lines or timetables at present," Migros said.