Migros wants to focus more on its own umbrella brand in future - many products will now only carry the Migros logo. KEYSTONE

By 2030, Migros wants to remove around 50 of its own brands and instead make the main "Migros" brand visible on more products. Well-known brands such as Seehund ice cream and M-Budget will remain.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros wants to eliminate around a third of its more than 150 own brands by 2030 and focus more on the main "Migros" brand, reports the "NZZ am Sonntag".

Cult brands such as Frey, Farmer, Blévita and M-Budget products are to be retained for the time being - details on lines such as M-Classic are still open.

The new brand strategy follows job cuts and store closures.

According to "NZZ am Sonntag", Migros wants to remove every third own brand. Instead, the lettering "Migros" will simply appear on many food products as the new dominant umbrella brand. The decision follows the closure of unprofitable specialist stores and the loss of 1,300 jobs.

"There are currently over 150 own brands, many of which are not so well known. Our aim is to reduce the number of own brands to around 100 by 2030," the media office said when asked by the newspaper.

Established or iconic brands such as Chocolat Frey, Farmer or Blévita are likely to remain for the time being. The same applies to Seehund ice cream, ice tea and M-Budget energy drink. The first products, such as new lentil potato chips, have already been launched under the new brand. However, many details have not yet been clarified. For example, according to the report, it is unclear what will happen to the M-Classic line.

The expansion of the Migros brand will take place step by step and over a longer period of time. The proportion of own-brand products is even set to increase in order to better compete with discounters such as Lidl and Aldi. The advantage of private labels is that they require less advertising and can be offered more cost-effectively. "We do not wish to comment on details of individual lines or timetables at present," Migros said.

