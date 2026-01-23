Scammers are currently promising free gifts in the name of Migros. They claim that the only cost is shipping. Anyone who enters their credit card information falls into a phishing trap.

Here's what it's all about Criminals are currently advertising with supposed free gifts from Migros.

Through fake websites, they try to obtain credit card and other personal payment information.

Suspicious addresses, spelling errors, and artificial time pressure may be signs of fraud. Summary created with

A free gift from Migros—all you have to pay is shipping: Scammers are currently using this promise to try to obtain personal payment information.

Migros is now warning about this phishing scam, as reported by “Blick" first reported. The criminals are using the retailer’s name and branding to gain the trust of their potential victims.

At first glance, the offer may therefore seem legitimate. However, anyone who responds to it will be redirected to a fake website, where they are asked to enter credit card or other payment information.

User initially believes the offer is genuine

One user, among others, drew attention to this type of scam on the LinkedIn website. At first, he had assumed he would actually receive a gift from Migros.

Migros is warning about the scam on LinkedIn. LinkedIn Screenshot

In a statement, Migros clarified that the offer did not come from the company. Its brand was being misused to trick people into entering their payment information, spokeswoman Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir told the *Blick*.

Genuine Migros gift cards can be ordered free of charge. No additional payment for shipping is required.

How to Spot a Phishing Scam

Migros lists several signs that may indicate an attempted fraud:

The message comes from an unusual or slightly altered sender address.

The link does not lead to an official Migros website.

The message contains spelling errors or logos that are displayed incorrectly.

The recipients are put under time pressure.

A particularly attractive gift—sent unsolicited—is promised.

To take advantage of an offer that is supposedly free, you must provide payment information.

If you're unsure about a promotion, you should neither click on the link nor enter any personal information. Instead, Migros recommends verifying the offer directly through its official channels.

Reported fraud attempts would be investigated by the company's relevant departments.