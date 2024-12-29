ARCHIVE - A woman smokes on a street while looking at her cell phone. In Milan, smoking outdoors is now only allowed at a distance of ten meters. Photo: Kin Cheung/AP/dpa Keystone

From January 1, 2025, there will be an almost complete ban on smoking outdoors in Milan. Anyone caught doing so anyway will face a fine of up to 240 euros.

Milan is the first major Italian city to impose an almost complete ban on smoking outdoors: From January 1, smoking in public spaces will only be allowed at a distance of at least ten meters. Failure to do so could result in fines of up to 240 euros, the equivalent of around 230 francs. Smoking has been banned in playgrounds, cemeteries, bus stops, parks and sports facilities in Italy's second-largest city since 2021.

The new ban only applies to traditional tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos. Electronic cigarettes, on the other hand, are still mostly permitted outdoors in Milan. This implements an ordinance that the city council passed several years ago to improve air quality. In the meantime, other European countries are also discussing a ban on smoking outdoors.

Poor air quality in Milan

The financial and economic metropolis of Milan, with its more than 1.3 million inhabitants, is one of Italy's cities with poor air quality. According to official figures from the Lombardy region, cigarette smoking is responsible for seven percent of particulate emissions. The aim is also to reduce the health risks. In Italy, around 9,000 people die every year as a result of tobacco consumption.