Argentine President Javier Milei wants to deport foreigners for "hate speech." Critics see this as a pretext for his political agenda.

The Argentine government intends to deny entry to or deport foreigners who spread “hate speech” against Argentina. “The defense of the nation, its citizens, and its symbols is non-negotiable. Anyone who attacks the Argentine Republic is not welcome in our country,” declared libertarian President Javier Milei on X. The measure is part of an emergency decree targeting foreigners who spread or incite “hate speech, discrimination, and/or violence against the Argentine people.”

"Hostilities" Against Argentina Criticized

Milei is referring to “the recent hostilities” directed at Argentina, which has been facing a global anti-Argentine campaign since the World Cup.

For example, American actor Samuel L. Jackson called on people not to support Argentina in the World Cup, claiming it was “one of the most racist countries in the world.” In the online petition “Argentina Out,” over 23 million signers called for the country to be excluded from World Cup tournaments. Conspiracy theories also spread online claiming that Argentina had been given preferential treatment at the World Cup.

For the government-critical newspaper *Página/12*, however, this reference is merely a pretext for pushing through Milei’s agenda, which is modeled on U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

Criticism of Milei

Constitutional law expert Andrés Gil Domínguez also criticized the decree: “The paradox here is that, under this regulation, Javier Milei would no longer be allowed to enter Brazil (...) because of his ‘hate speech,’” the legal scholar explained on X. He was referring to Milei’s recent attacks against Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the country’s judiciary, which had caused a diplomatic scandal.

The decree will take effect on Friday (July 31) for the time being. However, Congress has the option to repeal the regulation.