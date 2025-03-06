According to the South Korean state news agency Yonhap, five civilians and two soldiers were injured. The condition of two of the injured was serious but not life-threatening, according to the Yonhap report. Seven buildings were also damaged.
The MK-82 bombs dropped by the KF-16 fighter jet fell on an area outside a firing range, according to the South Korean air force. The statement did not say where exactly the incident took place. However, South Korean media reported that the accident occurred in Pocheon, a city near the border with North Korea.
The air force apologized and said it would launch an investigation and seek compensation for the victims.