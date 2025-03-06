  1. Residential Customers
South Korea Military jet accidentally drops bombs - seven injured

6.3.2025 - 06:29

Rescue workers in front of a house that was accidentally hit by a bomb on Thursday.
Image: Keystone/Yonhap via AP

A South Korean military plane accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during a training exercise on Thursday, reportedly injuring seven people.

06.03.2025, 06:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A South Korean military plane accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during a training exercise on Thursday.
  • Seven people are said to have been injured.
  • The MK-82 bombs, which were dropped by the KF-16 fighter jet, fell on an area outside a firing range, according to the South Korean air force.
Show more

According to the South Korean state news agency Yonhap, five civilians and two soldiers were injured. The condition of two of the injured was serious but not life-threatening, according to the Yonhap report. Seven buildings were also damaged.

The MK-82 bombs dropped by the KF-16 fighter jet fell on an area outside a firing range, according to the South Korean air force. The statement did not say where exactly the incident took place. However, South Korean media reported that the accident occurred in Pocheon, a city near the border with North Korea.

The air force apologized and said it would launch an investigation and seek compensation for the victims.