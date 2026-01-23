Violent protests against a planned high-speed rail line between Lyon and Turin have caused damage amounting to about one million euros at a construction site in northern Italy. The Franco-Italian project company Telt announced this on Monday.

Over the weekend, riots broke out at the Italian-French border—here in Chiomonte, Italy—during protests against a planned high-speed rail line between Lyon and Turin.

The state-owned company stated that an initial estimate of the damage at the construction site in Chiomonte in the Susatal valley in Piedmont alone amounts to approximately one million euros.

On Saturday, several thousand people gathered near the French border to protest the rail project. There has long been opposition to the high-speed rail link between Lyon and Turin, which has been in the planning stages for more than 30 years.

More than 120 security personnel injured

According to Italian authorities, several hundred protesters attacked police officers and Carabinieri who were on duty to protect the construction site. Footage from Italian media showed people dressed in black and wearing masks throwing objects and incendiary devices at the security forces.

According to the respective labor unions, more than 120 members of the security forces were injured in the incident. Several Italian media outlets reported that a large portion of the violent demonstrators were so-called "Black Blocs" from France. The Italian authorities did not initially provide any further details on the matter.

However, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi had announced on Saturday that three French nationals had been turned away while on their way to the demonstration. Among other items, masks, fireworks, and an angle grinder were found in their vehicle.

Impact on construction work still unclear

Telt explained that it remains to be determined how long it will take to clear the debris and restore the work areas and facilities in the tunnel. About ten workers who were on the construction site on Saturday were immediately evacuated and brought to safety.