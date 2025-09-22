Zalando logistics in Daillens, Vaud: the online mail order company allegedly throws away many returned items. KEYSTONE

An insider reveals that returns worth 40 million francs are being destroyed at Zalando partner MS Direct in Arbon TG. Those responsible deny the allegations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zalando and its Swiss partner MS Direct are allegedly destroying many returned items instead of reselling them.

According to an insider, this applies in particular to B-goods with a value of less than 100 francs because disposal is cheaper.

It is estimated that up to 15,000 items are destroyed every month. Show more

An insider has discovered that Zalando's Swiss partner MS Direct in Arbon TG destroys returns on a massive scale. This practice is said to be carried out for cost reasons, as destroying the items is cheaper than reselling them, reports Blick.

The insider, who wishes to remain anonymous, reports that thousands of items are destroyed every week, including perfumes, electrical appliances and cosmetics. The destruction of returns at MS Direct does not only affect defective or unsaleable goods.

According to the insider, items classified as B-goods are also disposed of. These have a value of less than 100 francs. In the beauty sector, up to 8,000 items are to be destroyed every month. In total, the insider estimates that around 15,000 items are destroyed each month, which corresponds to a value of up to 40 million francs over the last six years.

Zalando itself is said to be aware of this practice and even encourages it. Last year, the online fashion retailer achieved a turnover of 1.7 billion Swiss francs in Switzerland. The destruction of returns appears to be manageable for the company. However, the insider criticizes the fact that good goods worth millions are destroyed while employees have to pay to use the parking lot.

Throwing away is allegedly the exception

MS Direct and Zalando reject the accusations. A spokeswoman for MS Direct explains that defective and unsaleable goods are only disposed of in rare cases. The job is to refurbish returned goods so that they can be sold again. Zalando also emphasizes that the aim is to resell items.

98 percent of the returned clothes are offered again or passed on to outlets and aid organizations. Apfelkiste, which is also supplied by MS Direct, explains that defective goods are rarely delivered. In such cases, they check whether the products can be returned or offered as outlet goods. Only unsaleable items are disposed of.

The insider remains skeptical of the companies' statements. He is convinced that the destruction rate is much higher than stated. The discrepancy between official statements and observations on the ground raises questions about the transparency and sustainability of returns processing.