They block roads and climb fences: the annual crab migration on the Australian island of Christmas Island is in full swing. Find out why it takes place every year in the video.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Millions of red land crabs on the Australian island of Christmas Island are currently migrating from the island's interior to the sea.

The crabs are paralyzing roads and overcoming obstacles, while locals are reacting with closures and protective measures.

The red land crab, also known as the Christmas Island crab, is a protected species. Show more

Red is currently the color that sets the pace on the Australian island of Christmas Island. The reason for this is the red land crab.

Millions of Christmas Island crabs carry out their annual migration. The crustaceans have to make it safely from inland to the seashore. A true natural spectacle that turns the entire island upside down: Roads have to be closed off and helpers put in extra shifts to clear them.

Everything revolves around protecting the animals, as the red land crab is a protected species.

Watch the video to find out why this crab march takes place every year on Christmas Island.

