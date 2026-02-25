Dolphin Mimmo (M) leaps out of the water in Venice. Since the summer of 2025, he has been leaping happily through the water of the Venice lagoon, sometimes even right in front of St. Mark's Square. Bild: -/Fondazione Musei Civici di Venezia/dpa

Dolphins in Venice are not uncommon. But they usually disappear quickly. However, Mimmo is now a permanent resident - he lives well there, but experts are still worried.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you He is an attraction in Venice: Mimmo the dolphin.

Since last summer, he has been leaping happily through the water of the lagoon.

Experts are now warning: The greatest danger to the dolphin is humans. Show more

Since last summer, he has been leaping happily through the waters of the Venice lagoon, sometimes even right in front of St. Mark's Square: Mimmo the dolphin. He has since become an attraction for locals and tourists in the northern Italian city. But as adorable as the pictures of the dolphin between the gondolas and water cabs typical of Venice are, experts are worried about Mimmo.

This is because the dolphin is moving in a hotspot of human activity, which poses several risks for the animal, as a team led by Guido Pietroluongo from the University of Padua explains in the journal "Frontiers in Ethology". Mimmo has adapted well to the unusual habitat. However, the greatest danger for him is humans.

Risk of injury from boat propellers

Carelessly steered boats, excessive speeds and overly intrusive approaches in particular could harm the animal, according to the specialist article. The experts are particularly critical of its repeated presence in the busy San Marco basin - directly in front of St. Mark's Square, one of the most visited places in the lagoon city. There is a risk of injury from propellers or stress from constant disturbance.

The team has been systematically observing the solitary dolphin since its first sighting in June last year. Over several months - until December - the researchers documented its movements in the lagoon. According to the findings, Mimmo regularly feeds on mullet and behaves typically for his species. Bottlenose dolphins are considered to be particularly adaptable.

Researchers: directing the behavior of humans, not dolphins

Historically, both bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus), to which Mimmo belongs, and common dolphins (Delphinus delphis) were widespread throughout the Adriatic - including in the lagoon of Venice. While the population of common dolphins declined drastically decades ago due to human influence, bottlenose dolphins continue to occur in the Adriatic, but usually avoid the lagoon areas. This is precisely why Mimmo's permanent presence there is so unusual.

Giovanni Bearzi, who was involved in the study, believes that the main thing now is to manage human behavior - not that of the dolphin. Speed limits for boats and clear distance rules are crucial. Existing regulations, such as the ban on touching and feeding wild animals, should be strictly enforced, the research team demands.

Respectful treatment of wild animals is essential

Previous attempts to drive Mimmo back into the open sea using acoustic signals were unsuccessful. Experts consider capturing and relocating them to be risky and unacceptable. Respectful treatment of wild animals is therefore crucial to avoid exposing Mimmo to further danger.