Minesweeper rat Ronin breaks all records in Cambodia - Gallery Ronin has broken all records in Cambodia. Image: dpa Rats are excellent sniffers. Image: dpa The rats only work for a short time every day in the cool morning. Image: dpa Magawa was awarded his own little medal on a blue ribbon. Image: dpa Minesweeper rat Ronin breaks all records in Cambodia - Gallery Ronin has broken all records in Cambodia. Image: dpa Rats are excellent sniffers. Image: dpa The rats only work for a short time every day in the cool morning. Image: dpa Magawa was awarded his own little medal on a blue ribbon. Image: dpa

Detecting mines is extremely dangerous - and difficult. With their excellent sense of smell, rats are a great help. Rodent Ronin has now broken all records - just on "Rat Day".

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ronin the mine-detecting rat from Cambodia has already detected 109 landmines and 15 unexploded ordnance.

His extraordinary achievements have earned him the Guinness World Record for the most landmines detected by a rat.

Sniffer rats can detect mines much faster than a metal detector. Show more

Ronin the mine-detecting rat from Cambodia is in the Guinness Book of Records for his incredible sniffer nose. On International Rat Day (always on 4 April), the Belgian aid organization Apopo announced that the rodent has already detected 109 landmines and 15 unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the northern province of Preah Vihear since it began its mission in August 2021 - more than any of its four-legged colleagues.

This makes the five-year-old Ronin the most successful rat in the organization's more than 25-year history. "His extraordinary achievements have earned him the Guinness World Record for the most landmines detected by a rat, underlining the crucial role of HeroRATs in humanitarian demining," it said.

"Overcoming prejudices"

Sniffer rats can detect mines much faster than a metal detector. According to Apopo, more than 300 so-called HeroRATs - or "hero rats" - are in use in various ways around the world. They help to find explosive devices before they injure or kill people.

"Guinness World Records aren't always just about achieving milestones - sometimes it's about overcoming prejudice," said Guinness Editor-in-Chief Adam Millward. "The life-changing results of the HeroRATs, their handlers and all the people involved in training and caring for these incredible animals are a powerful example of how much good can be achieved when humans and animals work together."

How are the animal minesweepers trained?

Ronin was born in Morogoro in the East African country of Tanzania at the Apopo training center. From an early age, he was introduced to a kind of reward system in which the animals are motivated to accurately identify the smell of explosives. The training also includes systematic work on a leash within a grid. Landmines are indicated by scratching the ground.

Ronin is not only a great asset to the organization, but "a valued partner and colleague," said rat leader Phanny. Apopo also makes sure that the rodents only work for 30 minutes a day in the cool morning hours. The rest of the day they are allowed to rest, play and act out their natural behaviors.

Ronin surpasses famous Magawa

VIDEO: A five-year-old giant African pouched rat called Magawa has won the animal equivalent of Britain's highest civilian honour for bravery because of his uncanny knack of sniffing out landmines and unexploded devices pic.twitter.com/p93JFqOsd6 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 26, 2020

Ronin's performance has even surpassed that of the famous minesweeper rat Magawa: The animal, which died in January 2022, had sniffed out 71 landmines and 38 unexploded ordnance in its career. In 2020, Magawa became the first rat ever to receive the highest British animal honor for his life-saving work. The award came from the UK's leading animal charity, the PDSA. A small gold medal on a blue ribbon was placed around the brave rodent's neck.

Cambodia is still one of the most heavily mined countries in the world. Most of the explosive devices date back to the Khmer Rouge's reign of terror from 1975 onwards.