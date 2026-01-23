Images of burning forests in Southern Europe have been everywhere this summer. In the first half of the year, however, natural disasters caused relatively little damage. That does not mean the all-clear has been given.

Compared to previous years, the world was largely spared from major natural disasters in the first half of the year. According to the insurance industry, storms, earthquakes, floods, and other events caused less damage in the first half of the year than in previous years. However, according to the reinsurer Munich Re, as was already the case in 2025, this is mainly a matter of chance—not a reason to let our guard down regarding the consequences of rising global temperatures.

The Munich-based DAX-listed company estimated total global losses from early January through the end of June at approximately $112 billion (97.8 billion euros), of which only $44 billion was insured. This was significantly below the five-year average of $66 billion in insured losses. However, the recent typhoons in East Asia and the wildfires in southern Europe did not occur during the first half of the year and therefore do not yet appear in the loss figures.

Numerous severe storms in the U.S. with relatively little damage

“It was largely due to favorable circumstances that prevented even greater damage from occurring,” said Tobias Grimm, chief geoscientist at the Munich-based DAX-listed company. Half of the insured losses were attributable to severe storms in the U.S. alone, where high levels of damage are virtually a tradition. “In some cases, we had significantly more of these severe weather cells, and there were also a well above-average number of tornadoes,” said Grimm. “But these struck areas where there were few insured assets and, consequently, little property damage.”

The most destructive natural disaster of the first half of the year was the double earthquake in Venezuela on June 24, which claimed several thousand lives. According to initial estimates, the total damage could amount to about 30 billion dollars, but less than one billion of that is insured.

Since the 1970s, Munich Re has been monitoring and documenting global natural disasters in order to calculate the risks posed by storms, floods, earthquakes, and other hazards.

Alarming Heat in Europe and North America

“The strongest climate signal in the first half of the year was extreme heat,” says scientist Grimm. The link between heat waves and climate change is therefore very well documented. According to the data, Germany experienced an average of three to four hot days per year in the 1950s, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees. “Today, we average about 13 hot days per year.”

"Heat is a 'silent danger' because it isn't very visible and doesn't leave behind images of massive destruction," says the geographer and meteorologist. “But the effects are no less severe than those of other weather events.” Damage results from declining productivity and production losses, as well as from infrastructure damage, transportation disruptions, and crop failures.

Europe has been particularly hard hit by global warming. According to weather data, global average temperatures today are 1.4 degrees higher on average than in the second half of the 19th century. “In Germany and Europe, it has become about 3 degrees warmer on average,” says Grimm. The cause of this phenomenon is the continent’s relatively northern location, which extends all the way to the Arctic. “The polar regions are warming significantly faster and more intensely than equatorial regions in the tropics.”

2026 and 2027 are likely to be “particularly warm”

According to the scientist’s assessment, it is not expected that 2026 will be cooler. “There are many signs that 2026—and especially next year—will be particularly warm years.” This is due, among other things, to “El Niño,” the cyclical warming of ocean temperatures in the Pacific.

Among other things, Australia, Central America, and southwestern Africa face the threat of increased drought and wildfires. While there may be fewer hurricanes in the North Atlantic, there could be increased typhoon activity in the North Pacific.

"In the Pacific, typhoons tend to form a little further east—in the central Pacific—during El Niño years," Grimm said. As a result, the cyclones travel a longer distance and are more likely to reach Japan and Korea.