The cities of Zurich and Winterthur can introduce a municipal minimum wage. The Federal Supreme Court has upheld the two municipalities' appeals against a decision by the Zurich Administrative Court.

The municipalities of Zurich and Winterthur can put their minimum wage regulations into effect. (theme picture)

The voters of the cities of Winterthur and Zurich had approved two similar initiatives for municipal minimum wages in 2023. The regulations do not violate cantonal law, as the Federal Supreme Court stated in two rulings published on Wednesday.

Contrary to the opinion of the Zurich Administrative Court, the municipalities of the canton of Zurich are entitled to issue regulations for a minimum wage. According to the Federal Supreme Court, this does not require an explicit basis in the cantonal constitution.

In addition, the regulations on social welfare at the statutory and constitutional level would not conflict with municipal minimum wage regulations. The aim of these regulations is precisely to enable gainfully employed persons to earn a living through appropriately paid work.