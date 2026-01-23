According to France's Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, the large wildfire on the French Atlantic coast is under control. The fire is no longer spreading, the minister said in a press statement. However, there are still hot spots and "active zones."

Now that the situation has eased, more than 10,000 additional people will be able to return to their homes, officials said. The region near the city of Bordeaux has so far been ravaged by the most severe fires of the season in France, covering an area of 42,000 hectares. A total of 224,000 people had been evacuated, but according to official reports, 198,000 of them have already been allowed to return. Nuñez told the media that a total of 119,000 hectares have been affected by wildfires in France since the beginning of the year.

Concerns About Dry Winds in Southern France

A fire that has reignited in the Var department in southern France, however, continues to be a cause for concern. Within a few hours on Friday, it had spread across an area of more than 1,000 hectares. According to consistent media reports, the interior minister stated on Saturday afternoon that the situation had not worsened. However, the area is considered high-risk, particularly due to expected dry conditions and strong winds in the afternoon. According to the prefecture, 1,500 firefighters are on the scene, supported by 6 firefighting planes and 5 helicopters.