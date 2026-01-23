One week after the initial report, the wildfire in Müritz National Park is considered to be extinguished. However, that does not mean that operations on site can be ended immediately.

According to the Ministry of the Environment in Schwerin, the major fire in Müritz National Park has been extinguished.

The major fire in Müritz National Park has been extinguished. The Ministry of the Environment in Schwerin announced this this morning. “However, due to the special conditions in the area, which is contaminated with ammunition, a permanent all-clear cannot yet be given.” The burned area will therefore continue to be closely monitored to detect any potential smoldering embers early on and extinguish them if necessary.

State Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD) was scheduled to provide an update on next steps at the site this morning. According to the ministry, Ulf Zimmermann, director of the Müritz National Park, and Thomas Müller (CDU), district administrator of the Mecklenburgische Seenplatte district, will also be in attendance.

Most recently, the rain had provided some relief

The fire was reported a week ago. Hundreds of emergency responders, some from other federal states, have been working to contain it ever since. As a precaution, residents had to temporarily evacuate their homes. The German Armed Forces assisted in containing the fire with helicopters. According to the district administration, hundreds of hectares have been affected. Most recently, rain, among other factors, had helped ease the situation.