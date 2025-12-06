A US company wants to direct sunlight from space onto cities, fields and solar panels - in the middle of the night. What sounds like science fiction could radically change the global night sky.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the 1990s, Russia's Znamya project was the first to test whether sunlight could be directed from space to Earth using mirrors.

Now the US start-up Reflect Orbital is planning a whole fleet of such mirror satellites from 2026.

Researchers warn of massive light pollution and a profound impact on nature and the night sky. Show more

As absurd as it may sound, the idea of using mirrors in orbit to direct sunlight to Earth is anything but new.

Back in the 1990s , Russia tested a 20-metre mirror in space under the name Znamya, which produced a spot of light several kilometers wide over Europe - as bright as a full moon.

The experiment was intended to show that cities or fields could be illuminated from orbit, but failed due to technical problems.

From a Russian experiment to a global vision

35 years later, a US startup is taking a much bigger leap: Reflect Orbital is planning to launch huge mirror satellites from 2026 that will direct sunlight onto specific regions - even in the middle of the night.

What seems like science fiction has already attracted tens of thousands of interested parties and millions in investment. However, researchers warn that the potential consequences for nature, astronomy and the night sky could be enormous.

