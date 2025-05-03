Madeleine McCann (Maddie) disappeared without a trace from a Portuguese vacation resort on May 3, 2007, shortly before her fourth birthday. Luis Forra/LUSA/epa/dpa

On the 18th anniversary of Madeleine McCann's disappearance, her parents have sent an emotional message to the public. Despite the lack of news, their hope remains unbroken.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Madeleine McCann disappeared 18 years ago.

Now her parents have sent an emotional message to those who supported her search, emphasizing their unwavering determination to find answers.

In their Facebook post, Kate and Gerry McCann talk about Madeleine always being present in their lives despite the lack of news, especially on her upcoming birthday on May 12. Show more

May 3rd marked the 18th anniversary of Madeleine McCann's disappearance. To mark the occasion, her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have written a moving message to the public. They would like to thank all those who have supported them over the past few years.

On the Facebook page of the "Official Find Madeleine Campaign", they write: "The years seem to go by even faster and although we have no significant news to announce, our determination to leave no stone unturned is unwavering. We will do our utmost to achieve this."

May is a particularly emotional month for the McCanns, as Madeleine would have celebrated her 22nd birthday on May 12. "No matter how near or far she is, she is with us every day, but especially on her special day," the parents write. They continue to celebrate their daughter "as the beautiful and unique person that she is". And: "We miss her."

Madeleine McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007 at the age of three during a family vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Her disappearance is still considered one of the most mysterious missing persons cases worldwide.