Two French alpinists have died in an accident in the Mont Blanc massif. According to the media, they are a 25-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man who have been missing since Friday.

As reported by the radio station France Bleu, the PGHM mountain rescue unit from Chamonix discovered the bodies of the two mountaineers at the foot of a ridge on the Aiguille de Bionnassay - a technically challenging area of the Mont Blanc massif.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. An investigation has been launched. The Mont Blanc massif is a popular but also dangerous destination for experienced mountaineers - especially on high alpine routes such as the Aiguille de Bionnassay.