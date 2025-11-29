Austrian influencer Stefanie P. has been found dead. instagram / badgalfani

Austrian influencer Stefanie P. had been missing since Sunday. Now it is known: She was the victim of a violent crime. Her body was found in Slovenia. The suspect has confessed.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Graz influencer Stefanie P., who has been missing since Sunday, is dead.

She was the victim of a violent crime. Her body was found in Slovenia.

According to the police, the ex-boyfriend suspected of the crime has confessed. Show more

The Austrian influencer Stefanie P., who has been missing since Sunday, is dead. As a spokesperson for the Styrian police department confirmed to Austrian media, her body was found in Slovenia.

According to the report, the ex-boyfriend who was previously arrested and suspected of the crime was questioned for hours by Styrian police officers on Friday. He apparently indicated where the missing woman could be found. "The 31-year-old suspect has now confessed", the police said in a statement.

Ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body in the forest

According to a report in the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper, the suspect claimed to have strangled the woman. Investigators found the body of Stefanie P. in a wooded area in Slovenia. According to his own statements, the suspect had placed the dead woman in a suitcase and buried her in the forest. This has not yet been confirmed by the police.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday while crossing the border in the Styrian-Slovenian border area on the Slovenian side. He is said to have set fire to his car, which was completely burnt out.

Videos from the department