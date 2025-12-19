A wreck diver found a stainless steel ball of gin weighing around 800 kilograms in Lake Constance. The manufacturing company wanted to store the gin in the lake for 100 days in 2022 to create a special aroma. It later failed to find the sphere and filed a complaint for theft.
The sphere was found with the help of a diving robot off the shore of Romanshorn at a depth of around 15 meters. Silvan Paganini, President of the Romanshorn Ship Salvage Association, explained this on Friday.
It had remained intact. The gin container was covered with a plastic tarpaulin and overgrown with mussels, said Paganini. The bullet was therefore initially unrecognizable.
Overgrown with mussels in Lake Constance
"The lake police were able to locate the gin ball, which was reported stolen in 2022, on Friday afternoon and recover it from Lake Constance," confirmed a spokesperson for the Thurgau cantonal police on request.
The sphere holds around 230 liters. The gin had been ordered in advance by customers. When the sphere disappeared, most of the customers were refunded their money. Now the contents are being distributed to those who had waived their right to a refund, said restaurateur Jenny Fisch. "Everyone who believed in us will get their gin," she said. The finders would also definitely get something, she added.