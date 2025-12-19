The gin ball had suddenly disappeared after being submerged in the lake. Bild: dpa/Fishgroup/Diana Strohmeier

Disappeared without a trace for years: Now the alcohol-filled sphere has reappeared - well hidden and overgrown with mussels. Who will get the special drop?

No time? blue News summarizes for you After years of searching, an alcoholic treasure has been recovered from Lake Constance.

A sphere filled with gin, which had been missing since the end of 2022, was found and identified with the help of a sonar device and a diving robot.

The contents are now being distributed to customers who had waived their right to a refund after the sphere went missing. Show more

A wreck diver found a stainless steel ball of gin weighing around 800 kilograms in Lake Constance. The manufacturing company wanted to store the gin in the lake for 100 days in 2022 to create a special aroma. It later failed to find the sphere and filed a complaint for theft.

The sphere was found with the help of a diving robot off the shore of Romanshorn at a depth of around 15 meters. Silvan Paganini, President of the Romanshorn Ship Salvage Association, explained this on Friday.

It had remained intact. The gin container was covered with a plastic tarpaulin and overgrown with mussels, said Paganini. The bullet was therefore initially unrecognizable.

"The lake police were able to locate the gin ball, which was reported stolen in 2022, on Friday afternoon and recover it from Lake Constance," confirmed a spokesperson for the Thurgau cantonal police on request.

The gin ball was lying at a depth of 15 meters off the shore of Romanshorn. (archive picture) Archivbild: Keystone

The sphere holds around 230 liters. The gin had been ordered in advance by customers. When the sphere disappeared, most of the customers were refunded their money. Now the contents are being distributed to those who had waived their right to a refund, said restaurateur Jenny Fisch. "Everyone who believed in us will get their gin," she said. The finders would also definitely get something, she added.