A boy with autism leaves his parents' house in the evening and is reported missing. After a night of great concern, the relieving news arrives in the morning.

A 10-year-old boy from Wolfenbüttel in Lower Saxony who had been missing for hours has been found.

The child was discovered in a garage near his home, a police spokesman said.

According to an initial assessment, the boy from the Wendessen district was uninjured. Show more

A sigh of relief in Wolfenbüttel, Lower Saxony - after a night of worry about a boy with autism, the ten-year-old was found safe and sound this morning. The child was discovered in a garage near his home, a police spokesman said. According to an initial assessment, the boy from the Wendessen district was unharmed.

Helicopter and drones deployed

The boy had left his parents' house at around 6.30 p.m. on Friday evening and had been missing since then. Emergency services searched for the boy of Ukrainian origin all night and again in the morning with a large contingent. A helicopter, several search dogs and drone teams with thermal imaging cameras were used in the search.

According to the police, the background to the disappearance has yet to be determined. The investigators thanked the many helpers for their participation in the search for the child. A police spokesperson described it as problematic that some false reports about missing persons in the region on social media have raised doubts about the current situation.

Memories of Arian

The search brought back memories of the case of six-year-old Arian from Bremervörde, who disappeared from his home in April 2024. According to the police, the search for the child took on unique proportions nationwide and was individually targeted at the child with autism. Arian's body was discovered at the end of June 2024 - just a few kilometers from his home with no evidence of any outside involvement.