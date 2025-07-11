The young German woman had been missing since the end of June. dpa

A German woman has been missing in Western Australia for almost two weeks. Now she is said to have been found alive.

A German woman who has been missing in Western Australia for two weeks has reportedly been found alive. This was reported unanimously by several Australian media. The police have yet to confirm the identity of the woman, wrote the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper. According to the information, 26-year-old Carolina Wilga was discovered by chance on a path in the bush by a passer-by. A large-scale search for the woman had been underway for days.

Wilga was last seen on June 29 in the town of Beacon, north-east of Perth. Since then, there had been no trace of her until the police discovered her van in a remote outback area on Thursday. The vehicle apparently had technical problems. Since then, the authorities have intensified their search.