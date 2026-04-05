Christina Marie Plante was missing for over three decades. Quelle: Gila County Sheriff's Office

More than three decades ago, the then 13-year-old Christina Marie Plante from Arizona disappeared without a trace. Now police investigations have been able to reconstruct the girl's trail - and locate the now 44-year-old woman.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In May 1994, 13-year-old Christina leaves her home in the US state of Arizona and disappears without a trace.

Searches and police investigations come to nothing - the case is shelved.

A cold case unit solves the mystery after more than three decades: Christina had run away from home and made a new life for herself. Show more

This cold case, which has just been solved in the USA, causes waves of amazement and joy. In 1994, then 13-year-old Christina Marie Plante from Star Valley, a small community in the mountains north-east of Phoenix, leaves her father's house and disappears without a trace. On a hot summer day, the girl wanted to go to a nearby stable where her horse was. But she never got there.

After she was reported missing, family members, volunteers and the local sheriff's office launched a large-scale search. To no avail - the girl disappeared from the face of the earth. According to the authorities, Christina is considered "endangered and missing under suspicious circumstances".

After no new information could be obtained and all the clues had been evaluated, the case was filed as a "crime". Christina was entered into the national database for missing children. Her case was eventually forgotten, but the police investigation was never fully closed, reports the US magazine "People".

Miraculous turn of events

According to the Gila County Sheriff's Office, thanks to technological and methodological advances, investigators have now made the decisive breakthrough that led to the case being solved after decades of uncertainty.

Christina's disappearance was in no way connected to a crime. She was not abducted, confirms police chief Jamie Garrett. The girl had simply run away from home at the time. "Investigators have confirmed her identity and her status as a missing person has been officially cleared," the Gila County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Escape with the help of family members

After her parents separated, the father was given custody of the 13-year-old. However, the teenager preferred to live with her mother. After running away from home, the girl set up a new existence under a different name and led an anonymous life for 32 years.

The 44-year-old does not want to comment on her exact circumstances and her running away. However, she confirmed that other family members had helped her escape from home in 1994. "Out of respect for Christina's privacy and well-being, no further details will be released at this time," the sheriff's office said.