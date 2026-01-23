A Swiss tourist has been missing in Lake Como, Italy, since Saturday. According to media reports, she is national team player Florijana Ismaili (24). The search and rescue operation has so far been unsuccessful.

According to media reports, Swiss national team player Florijana Ismaili has been missing in Lake Como, Italy, since Saturday.

As reported by the“Blick,” citing the “Corriere del Ticino,” the Swiss tourist who has been missing in Lake Como, Italy, since Saturday is soccer player Florijana Ismaili. The YB captain has also played for the Swiss national team since 2014 and has made 33 international appearances to date.

YB captain Florijana Ismaili has played in 33 international matches for Switzerland to date. Getty Images

Ismaili is said to have been out on Lake Como in a rubber boat with a YB teammate on Saturday. After jumping into the water, she did not resurface. Following the first emergency call at 4:30 p.m., a large-scale search operation was launched in Musso, about 20 kilometers from the Ticino border, involving divers and a helicopter.

The search operation resumed on Sunday after being suspended overnight. It has so far been unsuccessful. According to the Keystone-SDA news agency, YB and the SFV are in close contact with her family. They hope that “everything will turn out for the best,” as YB writes on its website.

