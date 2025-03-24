After more than a week without any signs of life, Ukrainian Only Fans model Maria Kovalchuk was found badly injured on the side of the road in Dubai. Instagram/marielouna__

In Dubai, an influencer model disappeared in an unexplained manner. A week later, the missing woman was found on a roadside with a broken spine. The mysterious case raises many questions.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk wanted to attend a party in Dubai. She apparently never made it there.

More than a week after her disappearance, the 20-year-old was found on a roadside with serious injuries, including a broken spine.

While the police speak of an accident on a cordoned-off construction site, her mother believes that Maria Kovalchuk was abused as a sex slave. Show more

She had actually planned to go to a party in Dubai on March 9 and fly to Thailand two days later. But then there was no sign of life from Ukrainian young model Maria Kovalchuk for more than a week. The 20-year-old did not check in for her flight, her parents and friends heard nothing from her and were unable to contact her.

Kovalchuk had mysteriously disappeared. She was only found again on March 19: She was lying on a roadside in Dubai covered in blood with broken arms and legs and a fractured spine. The police in Dubai state that the official cause of the injury was a fall on an illegally entered construction site.

The seriously injured Kovalchuk is receiving medical treatment and has now undergone four operations, reports Bild. However, according to doctors, she is not yet responsive.

Sex slave or political motive?

Before her disappearance, the Only Fans model had proudly told her friends that she had been invited to a party in a hotel in Dubai by two "representatives of the modeling industry", reports the Daily Mail, among others. A friend of the victim had also received an invitation, but had flown back to Russia shortly before the event.

Maria Kovalchuk's mother says that her daughter did not show up at the party either. Anna Kovalchuk refers to the organizer, who had not seen her there.

The mother also doubts the official police version. She believes that her daughter was kept as a sex slave and does not rule out a political motive for the mysterious abduction. Maria Kovalchuk was known in Ukraine as an anti-war activist and had shown solidarity with an imprisoned Russian sociologist, among others.