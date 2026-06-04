It seems like a miracle: A local mountain guide climbs the highest peak in the world with a client. His trail then disappears. But the good news comes days later.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 57-year-old mountain guide disappeared on Mount Everest on May 29.

An extensive helicopter search was launched.

"It's a miracle": Dawa Sherpa has now been discovered after six days and flown to hospital. Show more

A mountain guide who had been missing for almost a week on Mount Everest in Nepal has been found alive on the world's highest mountain. This ended a search operation that had previously raised serious concerns about his survival, according to official spokespeople.

The 57-year-old Dawa Sherpa - also known as Hillary Dawa - from the Sherpa ethnic group was last seen on 29 May in the vicinity of Camp III, located at an altitude of around 7100 meters.

The mountain guide was taken to hospital after his rescue. dpa

At the time, he was on the descent of the 8849-metre-high mountain after leading a Polish climber towards the summit. Yesterday, Wednesday, a helicopter search that reached up to Camp III was unsuccessful.

An aerial search conducted on Wednesday morning from the Khumbu Icefall to Camp III failed to locate Dawa Sherpa, who has been missing below Camp III since May 29, according to 8K Expeditions. Dawa, 57, was guiding Polish climber, and left behind below Camp III on descend pic.twitter.com/GeXexJXmvO — Everest Chronicle (@EverestChron) June 3, 2026

Missing man walked between crevasses

Then today, mountain guides who were dismantling ropes and ladders for the end of this year's season saw the missing man walking along the crevasses near the Khumbu Icefall directly above the 5364-metre-high base camp.

Dawa Sherpa shortly after being found alive this morning on Everest, 04.06.2026 NPT. Video ©: Mingmar Sherpa. pic.twitter.com/MHSlz0kEEb — Everest Today (@EverestToday) June 4, 2026

The man was flown out by helicopter to Nepal's capital Kathmandu and is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital. Officials and expedition organizers said he was in good health.

"It's a miracle," a spokesperson for his expedition agency 8K Expeditions told the German Press Agency. "He told us that he saw the helicopter yesterday. It seems he was exhausted and then rested. I guess you could call this a 'self-rescue'."

New record for summit ascents

Details about why the Sherpa suddenly disappeared and how he was able to survive alone on the mountain for almost a week remained unclear at first.

www.outsideonline.com/outdoor-adve... Hillary Dawa Sherpa went missing nearly a week ago on Everest. at nearly 8,000m. With no food, water or oxygen everyone assumed he was dead. And six days later he's found having apparently crawled down the mountain. Absolutely astonishing.



[image or embed] — Hugo Gordon (@hugogordon.bsky.social) 4. Juni 2026 um 08:58

According to Khimlal Gautam, the head of the Everest Base Camp Office of the Ministry of Tourism, at least 1,000 climbers - including guides - successfully scaled the world's highest peak during the spring season of 2026.

This is a new record after 866 successful summit attempts in the previous year. Mount Everest can be climbed from both Nepal and China; however, the Tibetan side of the mountain was closed this season.