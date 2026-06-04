A mountain guide who had been missing for almost a week on Mount Everest in Nepal has been found alive on the world's highest mountain. This marked the end of a search operation that had previously raised serious concerns about his survival, according to spokesmen for the authorities.

Paramedics bring Dawa Sherpa, a mountain guide who has been missing for several days in the Everest region, to Grande Hospital for treatment. Photo: Niranjan Shrestha/AP/dpa

The 57-year-old Dawa Sherpa - also known as Hillary Dawa - from the Sherpa ethnic group was last seen on 29 May in the vicinity of Camp III, located at an altitude of around 7,100 meters. At the time, he was descending the 8,849-metre-high mountain after leading a Polish climber towards the summit.

Missing man was walking between crevasses

On Wednesday, a helicopter search that reached up to Camp III was unsuccessful. Then on Thursday, mountain guides who were dismantling ropes and ladders for the end of this year's season saw the missing man walking among crevasses near the Khumbu Icefall immediately above the 5,364-metre-high base camp.

The man was flown out by helicopter to Nepal's capital Kathmandu and is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital. Officials and expedition organizers said he was in good health.

"It's a miracle," a spokesperson for his expedition agency 8K Expeditions told the German Press Agency. "He told us that he saw the helicopter yesterday. It seems he was exhausted and then rested. I guess you could call this a 'self-rescue'." Details about why the Sherpa suddenly disappeared and how he was able to survive alone on the mountain for almost a week remained unclear at first.

New record: At least 1,000 summit ascents this year

According to Khimlal Gautam, the head of the Everest Base Camp Office of the Ministry of Tourism, at least 1,000 climbers - including guides - successfully scaled the world's highest peak during the spring season of 2026. This is a new record after 866 successful summit attempts in the previous year. Mount Everest can be climbed from both Nepal and China; however, the Tibetan side of the mountain was closed this season.