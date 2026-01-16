The police published this photo of eight-year-old Noah. Bild: Polizeipräsidium Frankfurt

An extensive search for a boy is underway in Frankfurt. The police now assume that the child is with his mother - she does not have custody.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to investigators, an eight-year-old boy from Frankfurt am Main who has been missing since Wednesday is said to be staying with his mother.

She is currently not entitled to custody, the police said.

It was still unclear where both were. Show more

According to the police, the missing eight-year-old from Frankfurt am Main is with his mother. According to the current results of the investigation, this can be assumed, the police said. Noah's mother does not have custody. It is unclear where mother and child are. The investigation is concentrating on the Rhine-Main area, the police explained.

The police also published a photo of eight-year-old Noah, which was "most likely taken after the disappearance". It shows the boy wearing an orange jacket and baseball cap. Police are appealing for information from anyone who has seen Noah in the company of a woman.

According to the police, the eight-year-old was dropped off at his school in the station district on Wednesday morning and has since disappeared.

In the care of the youth welfare office since the fall

According to the city of Frankfurt, Noah had been in the care of the youth welfare office since the fall of 2025. This measure involves temporary placement in a home or foster family. The youth welfare office orders this to ensure the child's welfare. The measure in Noah's case was preceded by a court order, explained the social services department.

The police announced on Friday that investigations into the boy's family environment were being intensified. The reason for this included various tips, said a spokesperson. Everything concerning the family was being investigated. The police did not provide any further information. The social services department explained that they are in close contact with the investigating authorities and are fully supporting their investigations.

Satchel found near the school

According to the police, the eight-year-old had been taken to the Weissfrauenschule in the Bahnhofsviertel district by a transport service on Wednesday morning, but never arrived at the school building. A helicopter and police boats were also used in the search. The boy's satchel was found near the school.

Why Noah was traveling with a transport service remained unclear at first. The police did not want to comment on the personal and family situation, said the police spokesperson. It is a special school with a focus on language support. The police did not provide any further details, but explained that the eight-year-old was able to express himself and communicate.

In the search for Noah, the police are continuing to evaluate tips, photos and videos from the public, according to Friday's statement. Possible witnesses are being questioned. According to a spokesperson, the federal police at Frankfurt Airport are also on the lookout for the boy.

Search with the help of artificial intelligence

Video surveillance was also used in Frankfurt's railroad station district. Artificial intelligence (AI) was also used to obtain clues.

A private initiative is using dogs to search for clues to the whereabouts of an eight-year-old boy in Frankfurt's station district. So far, only the child's school bag has been found. Bild: Boris Roessler/dpa

On Thursday, the police extended the search, the school grounds and the surrounding area were combed again and dogs were also deployed. According to the police, a three-digit number of officers were deployed. A private initiative supported the police with its own dogs.