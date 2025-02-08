The US Coast Guard released this photo of the ill-fated plane on February 7. US Coast Guard

For the third time in less than two weeks, there has been an emergency involving an airplane in the USA. A plane in Alaska disappears from radar. The search operation is now over.

The wreckage of a plane with ten people on board that went missing in the US state of Alaska has been located. Three dead bodies were found inside the plane, the Coast Guard announced yesterday on Platform X.

"The remaining seven people are believed to be on the plane, but are currently unreachable due to the condition of the aircraft," it said. The search operation is over. The plane is located about 55 kilometers southeast of the city of Nome.

#UPDATE (2/2) The remaining 7 people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane. Our heartfelt condolences are with those affected by this tragic incident. — USCGAlaska (@USCGAlaska) February 8, 2025

According to the police and fire department, the plane was on its way from Unalakleet to Nome, about 250 kilometers away, on February 6 when it disappeared from radar off the coast. There were nine passengers and the pilot on board the Cessna Caravan. The identities of the occupants were initially unknown.

Difficult search operation

The search took place on the ground and from the air. According to the authorities, the coast guard was involved with an aircraft. A military aircraft was also deployed. The search operation was made more difficult by the bad weather.

They also say that the plane had rapid loss in elevation and speed prior to the crash, and the FAA did not receive a distress call from the pilot.



Just a few days ago, the USA was rocked by two plane crashes in quick succession. On January 29, an American Airlines passenger plane collided with a military helicopter on landing in the capital Washington. The 64 people on board the plane and the 3 occupants of the helicopter were killed.

Two days later, a medical transport jet crashed in the middle of a busy area in Philadelphia. All six people on board died, another person was killed on the ground and many more were injured.