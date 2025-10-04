The senior citizen was trapped under a tree for days. Andreas Drouve/dpa-tmn

An 80-year-old woman has been discovered in North Rhine-Westphalia after days of searching. The woman was trapped under a tree and suffering from life-threatening hypothermia.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 80-year-old woman from Bad Driburg was found severely hypothermic after spending four nights in the Eggegebirge mountains.

Emergency services located her with the help of a police helicopter and rescued her with chainsaws.

The woman is in hospital and is out of danger. Show more

A search for a missing person in North Rhine-Westphalia came to a happy end on Wednesday: Emergency services found an 80-year-old woman from Bad Driburg alive in the Eggegebirge mountains near Willebadessen. According to Höxter police, the woman was severely hypothermic, but her life was no longer in danger.

Relatives had already reported the senior citizen missing on Tuesday after she had been out of contact for days. Because it was known that she liked to spend time in nature, the police and fire department combed through possible hiking areas. They discovered her car near the television tower in the Eggegebirge mountains.

Challenging search

The search was challenging: sniffer dogs and a police helicopter were used. The operation initially had to be interrupted due to the darkness before it could be continued on Wednesday morning. From the air, the officers finally located the place where the woman was - around 250 meters off a hiking trail.

There they found the senior citizen trapped under a fallen tree. She was unable to free herself and had presumably been in this position since Saturday. The helpers used chainsaws and technical equipment to free the woman and then took her to hospital. She is currently recovering from her ordeal there.