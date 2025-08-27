A 66-year-old German is missing in the northern Italian Alps on the border with Switzerland. The area around the Via Spluga is not considered to be without danger. KEYSTONE/Arno Balzarini

A 66-year-old German man has disappeared without a trace in the Italian Alps near the Swiss border. All that remains is his car, his rucksack and a pair of hiking boots. The authorities are faced with a mystery.

Maximilian Haase

A 66-year-old man from Germany has gone missing in the Italian Alps near the Swiss border.

Before he disappeared, he left behind his car, his rucksack and a pair of hiking boots.

He lived a secluded and conspicuously spiritual life for days - barefoot, praying, with bells. Show more

For days, he attracted the attention of the residents of an Italian mountain village, but now he seems to have disappeared without a trace: A 66-year-old man from Germany has been missing near the Swiss border since Monday.

According to Italian media, he left behind his parked car in a parking lot in the village of Uschione di Chiavenna, as well as his rucksack and hiking boots. No sign of life. No indication of where he might have gone. The area around Valchiavenna and the Passo Spluga is considered wild, remote and not without danger.

Spiritual appearance

He had previously caused a stir around the village due to his unusual appearance. Local residents reported that the man was barefoot, camped out in the open, prayed and wore small bells on his trousers. "He didn't disturb anyone", say locals according to Italian media. Nevertheless, he was remembered for his spiritual appearance.

Then he suddenly disappeared.

After the man had not been seen for some time, local residents raised the alarm. The police, fire department, military and mountain rescue services launched a search operation - supported by a helicopter. So far without result. A cell phone signal could not be located either. It is unclear whether the man had switched off his cell phone or was not carrying one.

Intentional or emergency?

The Italian authorities were able to find out from the license plate number that the man was a German citizen. The German consulate was contacted, but has not yet been able to contact any relatives.

It is also currently unclear whether this is an emergency at all: According to the authorities, it cannot be ruled out that the man disappeared on purpose.