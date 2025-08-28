Residents of the small mountain village of Uschione had noticed the German tourist several times - when he no longer turned up, they raised the alarm. Picture: Google Maps

Residents of a village not far from Lake Como noticed the man - then he disappeared. Emergency services searched the mountains for two days. It has now emerged that he is being treated in a clinic.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German tourist who went missing for two days in the northern Italian province of Sondrio near the Swiss border has turned up again.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the 66-year-old is being treated in a psychiatric clinic in Germany near the border with Switzerland.

The man had been living a secluded and conspicuously spiritual life for days - barefoot, praying and wearing bells. Show more

A German tourist who went missing for two days in the northern Italian province of Sondrio near the Swiss border has reappeared. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the 66-year-old is being treated in a psychiatric clinic in Germany near the border with Switzerland. The German police informed the Italian authorities, who then suspended the search in the mountains of Valchiavenna.

The man had been missing for days. Residents of Uschione, a small mountain village, had seen him several times in the area - sometimes barefoot, with bells on his clothes, meditating or praying. When he no longer appeared, they raised the alarm.

His car was parked in the village for unknown reasons; emergency services also found a rucksack and hiking boots nearby. The fire department, mountain rescue service and police combed the area.

The region is not far from Lake Como and close to the two cantons of Ticino and Graubünden.