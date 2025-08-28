A German tourist who went missing for two days in the northern Italian province of Sondrio near the Swiss border has reappeared. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the 66-year-old is being treated in a psychiatric clinic in Germany near the border with Switzerland. The German police informed the Italian authorities, who then suspended the search in the mountains of Valchiavenna.
The man had been missing for days. Residents of Uschione, a small mountain village, had seen him several times in the area - sometimes barefoot, with bells on his clothes, meditating or praying. When he no longer appeared, they raised the alarm.
His car was parked in the village for unknown reasons; emergency services also found a rucksack and hiking boots nearby. The fire department, mountain rescue service and police combed the area.
The region is not far from Lake Como and close to the two cantons of Ticino and Graubünden.