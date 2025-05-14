While Tom Cruise is jumping over trains in "The Final Reckoning", many people in Switzerland are mastering completely different missions: Finding an apartment, raising children, starting a company. blue News presents the true action heroes of Switzerland.

Samuel Walder

On May 21, 2025, Mission: Impossible - "The Final Reckoning" will be released in blue Cinemas

But it's not just Tom Cruise who overcomes impossible tasks in his films.

Whether looking for an apartment, everyday family life or founding a company - many people master their own personal "Mission Impossible" every day.

In a video, blue News shows the challenges that Mr. and Mrs. Schweizer really struggle with. Show more

Who hasn't wanted to feel like an action hero from a movie? Tom Cruise actually lives the action life. At least he performs all the stunts for the big Mission Impossible finale himself. On May 21, the new film "The Final Reckoning" will be released in blue Cinemas. But Tom Cruise is not the only action hero.

Everyday things can also become "Mission Impossibles". For example, looking for an apartment, starting a business, writing a big final exam or raising a family alone. All everyday examples that you know too.

blue News went in search of the "Mission Impossibles" of Mr. and Mrs. Schweizer. Watch the video to find out what challenges people struggle with every day.

