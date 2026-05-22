  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Another job for ex-army chief Mobiliar Cooperative elects Süssli to the Board of Directors

SDA

22.5.2026 - 15:04

The Delegates' Meeting of the Mobiliar Cooperative has elected the former head of the Swiss Armed Forces, Thomas Süssli, to the Board of Directors.
The Delegates' Meeting of the Mobiliar Cooperative has elected the former head of the Swiss Armed Forces, Thomas Süssli, to the Board of Directors.
Keystone

Thomas Süssli is a new member of the Board of Directors of the Mobiliar Cooperative. The Assembly of Delegates elected the former head of the Swiss Armed Forces to the Board on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

22.05.2026, 15:04

22.05.2026, 15:10

Süssli succeeds Irene Kaufmann, who is stepping down from the Board due to term limits, as the insurance group announced on the same day. The delegates confirmed the other members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election in office. A total of 26 people - 13 women and 13 men - sit on the Board of Directors of Mobiliar Genossenschaft.

It had already been announced in April that Süssli would be joining the Board of Directors of Liechtenstein-based private bank Kaiser Partner. The former head of the army also has political ambitions: He wants to run for a seat on the National Council in the canton of Lucerne as an FDP representative in the fall of 2027, as he explained to the media.

More from the department

Police operation. Young foxes drive to the shops as stowaways in Winterthur

Police operationYoung foxes drive to the shops as stowaways in Winterthur

The media. UBI objects to contributions on vaccination and inheritance tax

The mediaUBI objects to contributions on vaccination and inheritance tax

"An absolute outrage"Andermatt massively increases prices for mountain railroads - vacation apartment owners rage