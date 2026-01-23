There are five times as many reported wasp nests in Switzerland as there were five years ago. This is shown by new figures on damage claims filed with Mobiliar Insurance. According to an expert, however, this does not mean that there are actually more wasps in Switzerland than there used to be.

“I have the impression that there are always roughly the same number of wasps,” said insect expert Hannes Baur of the Natural History Museum in Bern in response to a query from the Keystone-SDA news agency. According to Baur, there is no monitoring of the populations of the German wasp and the common wasp—the only two species that cause problems for people in Switzerland. As a result, it is difficult to make scientifically sound statements about the insects’ population trends. “However, it is more likely that human behavior and the way wasp nests are recorded have changed rather than the wasp population itself.”

5,800 nests away

According to figures released by Mobiliar on Tuesday, the frequency of reported nests in July and August rose from 0.27 cases per 1,000 households in 2021 to 1.34 in 2025. Across Switzerland, the insurance company recorded approximately 5,800 nests last year. The density was particularly high in French-speaking Switzerland, with the canton of Jura standing out as reports there increased eightfold.

According to the expert, however, these figures are not very meaningful, as they are skewed by isolated incidents. Furthermore, the comparison period starting in 2021 is short: The COVID-19 year is difficult to compare with others anyway, and it was also a very wet year with few wasps. The fact that the numbers were higher afterward is not surprising and does not indicate a long-term trend.

Drought Is a Problem for Wasps

The population size naturally fluctuates greatly from year to year. If a queen establishes a colony in the spring and the weather is wet, many of them will die. If conditions are good, Baur says, there can be an “explosion” in population size.

For this year, conditions are “not bad, but not great either.” The extreme drought could even take a toll on the wasps: “Other insects that need more water have not fared well as a result—and these, in turn, are the wasps’ food source,” said Baur.