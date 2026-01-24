Massive snowfalls are expected in the USA. Archivbild: dpa

The USA is hit by a severe winter storm. The authorities are preparing the population for a state of emergency. Thousands of flights are canceled.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A winter storm threatening large parts of the USA has led to panic buying and the cancellation of thousands of flights.

A state of emergency has been declared in at least 16 states and the capital Washington to mobilize resources and emergency personnel.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem warned of a "historic winter storm" in the online service X on Friday. Show more

Millions of Americans are bracing themselves for what is likely to be one of the worst winter storms to hit the United States in recent years. As reported by ABC News, more than 180 million people are on alert.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT:



As the Midwest, Southern, and Eastern parts of the United States anticipate a major winter weather event it is important to prepare and take precautions.



I am in contact with the state and local officials in the path of the storm.

At least 18 states have declared a state of emergency, including New York, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. More than 8,000 flights were canceled for the weekend, according to reports.

The media spoke of a "monster storm". "The next ten days of winter in the United States will be the worst in 40 years," warned meteorologist Ryan Maue on the online service X.

30 centimetres of snow expected in New York City

According to meteorologists, the storm should move into the north-east of the USA and bring around 30 centimetres of snow from Washington to New York and Boston. In upstate New York, temperatures dropped to minus 34 degrees Celsius shortly before dawn after days of heavy snowfall.

In the Midwest, temperatures felt as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius. At such temperatures, frostbite can occur within ten minutes. In Bismarck, North Dakota, where the temperature felt like minus 41 degrees Celsius, Colin Cross was bundled up on Friday in long johns, two long-sleeved shirts, jacket, hat, hood, gloves and boots as he cleaned out a vacant apartment in the apartment complex where he works. "I've been here a while and my brain has completely shut down," Cross said.

Cars drive on a snow-covered freeway in Houston. Archivbild: David J. Phillip/AP/dpa

The US government put nearly 30 search and rescue teams on standby. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), more than seven million meals, 600,000 blankets and 300 generators have been deployed to the area expected to be hit by the storm.

Emergency shelters prepared

"Millions of people are affected by catastrophic ice and snow conditions," wrote CNN on Saturday night (local time). The US media published images of empty supermarket shelves and prepared emergency shelters.

A car drives through heavy snowfall in Lowville in the US state of New York. Archivbild: Cara Anna/AP/dpa

"This is a dangerous combination of a lot of snow and extremely low temperatures," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul. By declaring a state of emergency, the US states can - if necessary - mobilize aid funds and personnel much more quickly. The storm is expected to spread over a distance of around 3,000 kilometers from New Mexico in the southwest to Maine in the northeast over the weekend, the weather service warned.

Swiss cancels several flights as a precaution

The Swiss airline Swiss has canceled several flights as a precautionary measure in view of the expected winter storm in the USA. The airline is monitoring the situation and will make further adjustments to the flight program if necessary, it said on Friday evening in response to an inquiry.

#Winter #Storm Update: South Central US, you have NOT had the main system yet. Everything up to this point is the appetizer. The heaviest part of this storm is tonight and pre dawn tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KJ8C0REgdQ — James Van Fleet (@JamesVanFleet) January 24, 2026

Swiss also announced that there would be delays or flight cancellations at several airports on the US East Coast and in Canada over the weekend. Two flights were therefore canceled for Saturday, one from Zurich to Chicago and one from Chicago to Zurich.

For Sunday, the Lufthansa subsidiary also canceled three flights to New York and one return flight to Zurich. In addition, flights from Zurich to Boston, Newark and Washington D. C. Swiss also canceled five flights for the coming Monday: one each from New York to Zurich and Geneva, one each from Newark and Boston to Zurich and one from Washington to Zurich.

A total of around 2600 passengers were affected by the flight cancellations, the statement continued. A Swiss spokeswoman added that the company very much regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers affected. Passengers would be informed directly and, if necessary, assisted in rebooking to alternative travel options.