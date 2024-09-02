The Mont Blanc tunnel will be closed from today until December 16, 2024. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Patrick Gardin

Travelers and freight forwarders will have to plan a detour on the route between France and Italy. The Mont Blanc Tunnel will be closed from today (Monday) until shortly before the end of the year due to renovation work.

dpa

The Mont Blanc highway tunnel between France and northern Italy will be closed for 15 weeks from this Monday due to construction work. The tunnel company announced that the eleven-kilometer-long connection will be impassable until 16 December. More than 60 years after the tunnel was completed, two 300-metre-long vault sections are being renovated.

Traffic will have to use alternative routes during the work. These are mainly the A43, which also runs from France to northern Italy through the Fréjus Tunnel, and the route via the Great St. Bernard Tunnel between Valais and Italy.

dpa