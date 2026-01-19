In this July 20, 1969 photo provided by Nasa, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. poses next to the US flag on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. Keystone

Buzz Aldrin was the second man on the moon and is one of only four ex-moon visitors still alive. Now he turns 96 - and receives very special congratulations.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Before the start of the first manned moon mission by the US space agency Nasa in more than half a century, the "Artemis 2" crew wished the second man on the moon a happy 96th birthday on Tuesday. "Happy Birthday Buzz," said Nasa astronaut Reid Wiseman (50) at a press conference - on behalf of the entire "Artemis 2" crew, which also includes Nasa astronauts Christina Koch and Victor Glover as well as Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

US space travel legend Buzz Aldrin was the second person to walk on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. Between 1969 and 1972, the USA was the only country to have put twelve astronauts on the moon with the Apollo missions. Four of them are still alive: Aldrin, David Scott (93), Charles Duke (90) and Harrison Schmitt (90). The "Apollo" astronauts taught her what real camaraderie means with the way they interacted with each other, said "Artemis" astronaut Koch.

The US space agency NASA's Artemis 2 mission is set to take humans back to the moon this year for the first time in more than half a century.