The two Russian hunting colleagues certainly had a very different idea: In Yakutia in north-eastern Russia, they are about to shoot down a moose, but it simply turns the tables.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two Russian hunters hunting moose in Yakutia suddenly find themselves in trouble.

Although they land two hits, the animal does not go down.

On the contrary: the moose switches to attack. Show more

Two hunters witness an unusual incident in the north-eastern province of Yakutia in Russia.

They have already shot their supposed prey, a magnificent specimen of a moose, to death with two rifle shots.

However, the moose does not fall over and die, but mobilizes its last strength and switches to attack.

Watch the video to find out how the fight between animal and man ends.