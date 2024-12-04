  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Hunt goes differently than planned Moose is wounded and switches to attack

Christian Thumshirn

4.12.2024

The two Russian hunting colleagues certainly had a very different idea: In Yakutia in north-eastern Russia, they are about to shoot down a moose, but it simply turns the tables.

04.12.2024, 20:06

04.12.2024, 20:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two Russian hunters hunting moose in Yakutia suddenly find themselves in trouble.
  • Although they land two hits, the animal does not go down.
  • On the contrary: the moose switches to attack.
Show more

Two hunters witness an unusual incident in the north-eastern province of Yakutia in Russia.

They have already shot their supposed prey, a magnificent specimen of a moose, to death with two rifle shots.

However, the moose does not fall over and die, but mobilizes its last strength and switches to attack.

Watch the video to find out how the fight between animal and man ends.

More on the topic

Meanwhile in Sweden. This moose tramples two BMWs in four seconds

Meanwhile in SwedenThis moose tramples two BMWs in four seconds